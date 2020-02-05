Bharti Airtel share price climbs 2%, hits 52-week high after Q3 results

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose almost 2 percent on BSE to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 529 on February 5, a day after the company released its December quarter scorecard.

The telecom operator on February 4 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, impacted by an exceptional charge related to the license fee and spectrum usage.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 86.2 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal and a loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore in the July-September quarter.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,350.1 crore and margin expanded 30bps QoQ to 42.6 percent driven by tariff hikes in December.

The numbers were better than Street estimates. An analyst poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 had pegged EBITDA at Rs 9,246.8 crore and margin at 42.1 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) shot up 20.46 percent sequentially to Rs 2,400.8 crore with a 150 bps rise in Q3 margin in the quarter ended December 2019.

Global brokerage firm CLSA reiterated buy call on Bharti Airtel and raised the target price to Rs 630 from Rs 565.

CLSA expects the company's growth to accelerate. It said the company's India EBITDA was up 3 percent QoQ, which was 3 percent ahead of its estimates.

"A $3 billion fundraising assuaged the concern about the funding of AGR payment. We lift estimates by 1-7 percent and see consolidated EBITDA growth of 26 percent over FY20-22," CLSA said.

Shares of Bharti Airtel traded 0.39 percent up at Rs 521.15 on BSE around 09:40 hours.