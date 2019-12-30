App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel share price climbs 2% after co raises minimum recharge for pre-paid users

As of December 27 close, shares of Bharti Airtel have gained almost 59 percent in the calendar year 2019, against a 15 percent rise in Sensex.

Shares of Bharti Airtel climbed 2 percent in morning trade on December 30, a day after the company hiked its mandatory minimum recharge for pre-paid customers to Rs 45 from Rs 23.

"...it will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above, every 28 days to avail services," the company said in a public notice.

Around 11:45 hours, the stock was up 1.14 percent at Rs 460.50 on BSE. The benchmark Sensex was 0.12 percent down at 41,527 at that time.

In a report on December 4, 2019, foreign brokerage firm Credit Suisse maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550.

"Recent developments of Jio participating in 'market repair' process by hiking tariffs and government's decision to grant two-year spectrum payment moratorium are positives for the sector. We remain constructive on Airtel as it remains well-positioned to capitalise on pricing recovery," Credit Suisse said.

Over the last two-three years, Airtel has taken several measures to improve its balance sheet by monetising about 18.5 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, US$3.6 billion rights issue and IPO of its Africa subsidiary.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Sensex #stocks

