Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel reports 22% growth in Q2 net profit at Rs 118.8 crore; operational performance dips

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for its India business fell to Rs 101 from Rs 106 quarter on quarter.

Telecom major, Bharti Airtel, reported a net profit growth of 22 percent quarter on quarter at Rs 118.8 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 97.3 crore in the previous quarter.

The consolidated revenue grew 2 percent at Rs 20,422.5 crore, against a revenue of Rs 20,080 crore during the June quarter.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to Rs 6,343.5 crore against Rs 6,725.8 crore

The EBITDA margin came in at 31.1 percent against 33.5 percent during the previous quarter.

The voice usage per customer stood at 694 minutes against 701 minutes in the previous quarter.

Africa business

The revenues from Africa business grew from Rs 5,284.1 crore in June quarter to Rs 5,647.2 crore, a rise of 7 percent.

Meanwhile, the operating profit grew 9 percent at Rs 2,093.4 crore against Rs 1,922.1 crore.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:25 pm

