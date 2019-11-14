Bharti Airtel Q2 loss widens 8-fold to Rs 23,044.9 cr on exceptional loss for license fee, SUC charges

Country's third-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has posted a massive loss of Rs 23,044.9 crore in Q2FY20, dented by exceptional loss for license fee and spectrum usage charge (SUC) especially after an unfavourable verdict from Supreme Court on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the June quarter and a profit of Rs 118.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The exceptional loss for the quarter stood at Rs 30,711 crore against Rs 144.9 crore in June quarter, the company said.

"Exceptional charge during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was Rs 22,394.4 crore (net of tax) which comprises of a charge on account of license fee and SUC of Rs 16,815 crore and Rs 11,635 crore, respectively; accelerated depreciation on 3G network equipment / operating costs on network re-farming and up-gradation program, incremental provision mainly pertaining to customary indemnities to a clutch of investors of Airtel Africa plc determined on the basis of methodology settled prior to listing and credit pertaining to re-assessment of levies based on a recent judgement of Rs 751.5 crore, Rs 3,063.5 crore and Rs 1,554 crore respectively," company said in its BSE filing.

Revenue from operations increased 1.9 percent sequentially (up 4.9 percent YoY) to Rs 21,131.3 crore.