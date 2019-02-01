App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel gains 4% after strong Africa business offsets India wireless weakness

India EBITDA margin shrank 180 bps QoQ to 19.1 percent due to an increase in access cost.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel shares rallied 4 percent in morning on Friday after the strong Africa business managed to offset the company's India wireless segment.

The stock was quoting at Rs 314.05, up Rs 6.90, or 2.25 percent on the BSE at 10:32 hours IST.

The third quarter earnings were largely inline with estimates as the weakness in India margin offset by another strong Africa business performance.

The telecom operator reported a profit of Rs 86.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 against profit of Rs 118.8 crore in previous quarter.

related news

A CNBC-TV18 poll estimates were of loss at Rs 960 crore for the quarter.

Airtel booked an exceptional gain of Rs 1,020 crore on deconsolidation of its Payments Bank. Even though it continued to own 80 percent in Payments Bank, but some restructuring at board and governance level turned bank into board controlled entity.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 0.5 percent sequentially to Rs 20,519.2 crore.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,218 crore and margin contracted to 30.3 percent against 30.6 percent in Q3FY18.

Africa performance continued to be robust in December quarter as revenue grew by 4.5 percent QoQ, though EBITDA margin down 10 basis points at 37 percent.

Revenue from its India wireless business declined 0.6 percent with EBITDA margin contracting by 180 bps which was weaker than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

India EBITDA margin shrank 180 bps QoQ to 19.1 percent due to an increase in access cost. This could be due to (a) 1 percent increase in traffic and (b) unfavourable mix of off-net/on-net traffic trends toward the new entrant as it turns dominant in the market.

Given the rollout of minimum recharge vouchers, India wireless ARPU and subscribers saw a sharp movement. On sequential basis, average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to Rs 104 against Rs 101.

Monthly churn increased to 7.3 percent from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter, which can be attributed to the minimum recharge vouchers, said Motilal Oswal which has a buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 380, implying 24 percent potential upside.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.