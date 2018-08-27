App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel gains 3% on strategic partnership with Netflix

Airtel and Netflix announced an expansion of their partnership in India through which subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three month gift of a Netflix subscription

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 3 percent on Monday afternoon as investors cheered its partnership with streaming platform, Netflix.

"Airtel and Netflix announced an expansion of their partnership in India through which subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three month gift of a Netflix subscription," company said in press release.

"Post these three months, these subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription seamlessly, using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill."

"Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift. Subscribers not eligible for the gift will be able to sign up to Netflix through Airtel's apps and pay for their subscription using their Airtel bill," it added.

Airtel will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings."

At 14:08 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 376.90, up Rs 8.40, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 02:18 pm

