Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel gains 3% after falling in early trade as Deutsche Bank upgrades stock

Bharti Airtel posted a 65.4 percent drop in its Q2 net income YoY to Rs 199 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained as much as 3.4 percent, recovering from the drop in early trade as Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised Bharti Airtel's rating to Buy from Hold, keeping the target price at Rs 425.

Deutsche Bank said it doesn't think there has been any material change in the competitive landscape.

Credit Suisse has maintained its Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400, while Nomura has retained its Buy call with a target price of Rs 505.

Bharti Airtel's shares had fallen nearly 3 percent on BSE after the markets opened due to disappointing Q2 results.

The telecom company reported weak results for the September quarter on October 25.

Bharti Airtel posted a 65.4 percent drop in its Q2 net income YoY to Rs 199 crore.

Bharti Airtel reported total revenues of Rs 20,422 crore for the quarter, a drop of 6.2 percent from the same quarter last year.

At 10:19 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 302.30, up Rs 6.45, or 2.18 percent.

 
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:33 am

