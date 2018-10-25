Bharti Airtel falls 5% ahead of Q2 numbers; brokerages expect net loss to widen

Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped more than 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday ahead of its second quarter numbers to be declared later today.

The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.

Motilal Oswal expects a net loss of Rs 110 crore for the September quarter. It expects revenue to grow 2 percent to Rs 20,120 crore as ‘decline in India wireless business could be arrested’.

Emkay expects a wider net loss of Rs 341.6 crore on the back of continued competitive intensity.

Axis Capital, meanwhile, expects a net loss of Rs 770 crore for Q2 on pricing pressure, weak seasonality and Telenor impact as well.

At 09:19 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 303.65, down Rs 13.10, or 4.14 percent.