App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel falls 5% ahead of Q2 numbers

Axis Securities expects a net loss of Rs 770 crore for Q2 on pricing pressure, weak seasonality and Telenor impact as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharti Airtel slipped more than 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday ahead of its second quarter numbers to be declared later today.

The company could widen net loss in the range of Rs 110-770 crore and brokerages believe that rising diesel cost could have also impacted the financials.

Motilal Oswal expects a net loss of Rs 110 crore for the September quarter. It expects revenue to grow 2 percent to Rs 20,120 crore as ‘decline in India wireless business could be arrested’.

Emkay expects a wider net loss of Rs 341.6 crore on the back of continued competitive intensity.

Axis Securities, meanwhile, expects a net loss of Rs 770 crore for Q2 on pricing pressure, weak seasonality and Telenor impact as well.

At 09:19 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 303.65, down Rs 13.10, or 4.14 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 09:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.