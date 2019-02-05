App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:27 AM IST

Bharti Airtel down 4% as Moody’s downgrades rating to Ba1

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 303.00 and an intraday low of Rs 293.30.

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Bharti Airtel are down over 4 percent as investors turned cautious of a ratings downgrade.

Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded the company to junk rating, BloombergQuint reported, based on concerns that cash flow could continue to be under pressure.

Moody's downgraded the rating to Ba1 from Baa3.

At 09:24 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 296.95, down Rs 9.65, or 3.15 percent.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:27 am

