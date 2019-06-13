App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel gains after CLSA maintains positive view, sees 18% upside

Africa IPO is around the corner and could lower debt by $750-862 million, CLSA said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel shares gained nearly a percent intraday on June 13 after global brokerage CLSA maintained its positive view on the stock on strong operational growth in Africa business.

At 1140 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 363.10, up Rs 3.30, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.

While having a buy call with a target price of Rs 425, implying 18 percent potential upside, CLSA said operational growth in Africa is expected to continue and Africa business is gearing comfortable at 3x EBITDA.

Close

In FY19, Africa business' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15 percent YoY and company will enjoy a 12 percent CAGR, the brokerage said.

related news

Net debt of its Africa segment declined $3.7 billion to $4 billion and its operating cashflow increased 24 percent YoY, but free cash flow declined as capex doubled.

CLSA said the deleveraging should now drive a sustainable free cash flow turnaround.

Africa IPO is around the corner and could lower debt by $750-862 million, it added.

Last week, the telecom operator had said its subsidiary Airtel Africa expects to raise at least $750 million (approximately Rs 5,189 crore) through a public offer and subsequent listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 12:19 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.