Bharti Airtel climbs 3% after Africa unit appoints merchant bankers for IPO

Bharti Airtel shares advanced as much as 3.1 percent in morning on Monday after its Africa subsidiary appointed merchant bankers for initial public offering (IPO).

Airtel Africa, a unit of Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel, said it had appointed eight banks for an intended initial public offering (IPO) on an international stock exchange.

The company has appointed JP Morgan, Citigroup Inc, BofA Merrill Lynch, Absa Group Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International and Standard Bank Group Ltd.

Airtel said this followed the recent subscription of shares in Airtel Africa by six leading global investors comprising of Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others for an aggregate consideration of $1.25 billion.

Airtel Africa is a pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.

Africa division's revenues in constant currency grew by 10.8 percent in September quarter YoY, led by growth in data and Airtel money transactions. Mobile data traffic expanded by 53 percent to 89 billion MBs YoY. The company also witnessed an improvement of EBITDA margin by 3.9 percent YoY to 37.1 percent.

At 10:16 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 336.30, up Rs 8.35, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.