Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Gears jumps 5% on Rights Issue worth Rs 15 crore

The company in its meeting held on October 09 has considered and approved the rights issue of equity shares upto Rs 15 crore to the existing shareholders of the company.

Share price of Bharat Gears added 5 percent intraday Wednesday after company approved rights issue of equity shares.

The board has also authorized the existing finance committee to decide on the terms and conditions of the issue including the issue size, issue price, timing of the issue, rights entitlement ratio, record date and all other matters in consultation with the lead manager to the Issue.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 231.90 and 52-week low Rs 138.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 24 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.31 percent below its 52-week high and 15.43 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:03 hrs Bharat Gears was quoting at Rs 159.30, up Rs 7.10, or 4.66 percent

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:09 am

