Bharat Forge stock rises 5% after North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July

Share price of world's largest forging company Bharat Forge rallied 5.4 percent intraday on Friday after the North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July 2018.

Class 8 truck orders increased nearly 3-fold to 52,400 units in July, compared to 18,726 units in same month last year. The previous high was set in March 2016 (52,194 units).

Month-on-month basis increase in sales was 24 percent.

North America truck market contributes 12 percent to total revenue of the company.

At 12:32 hours IST, the stock price Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 649.50, up Rs 15.25, or 2.40 percent and Ramkrishna Forgings was up 1 percent at Rs 658.90 on the BSE.