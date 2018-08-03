Bharat Forge stock rises 5% after North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July

North America truck market contributes 12 percent to total revenue of the company.
Share price of world's largest forging company Bharat Forge rallied 5.4 percent intraday on Friday after the North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July 2018.
Class 8 truck orders increased nearly 3-fold to 52,400 units in July, compared to 18,726 units in same month last year. The previous high was set in March 2016 (52,194 units).
Month-on-month basis increase in sales was 24 percent.
At 12:32 hours IST, the stock price Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 649.50, up Rs 15.25, or 2.40 percent and Ramkrishna Forgings was up 1 percent at Rs 658.90 on the BSE.
