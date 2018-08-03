App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge stock rises 5% after North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July

North America truck market contributes 12 percent to total revenue of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of world's largest forging company Bharat Forge rallied 5.4 percent intraday on Friday after the North America Class 8 truck orders hit all-time high in July 2018.

Class 8 truck orders increased nearly 3-fold to 52,400 units in July, compared to 18,726 units in same month last year. The previous high was set in March 2016 (52,194 units).

Month-on-month basis increase in sales was 24 percent.

At 12:32 hours IST, the stock price Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 649.50, up Rs 15.25, or 2.40 percent and Ramkrishna Forgings was up 1 percent at Rs 658.90 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 12:48 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

