Bharat Forge down 2% as North America Class 8 truck orders decline

Shares of Bharat Forge edged lower in early trade on April 5 on the back of a decline in Class-8 truck orders in North America for March.

Orders for Class-8 trucks have seen a consistent decline in recent months, barring February, which resulted in a year-on-year as well as sequential fall in March.

For the month, orders for Class-8 trucks was at 19,000 units, down 10 percent from the corresponding quarter in the year ago period. The orders were also 17 percent lower than the 21,251 units ordered in the previous month.

Since Bharat Forge is a leading forging player in the Class-8 truck segment, the decline in sales of the latter adversely impact the company's financials.

Moneycontrol News