you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge shares turn volatile after further fall in truck orders

Total North America Class 8 truck orders plunged 68.9 percent to 13,000 units in June 2019, against order of 41,819 units in same month last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharat Forge shares turned volatile on July 3 after further sharp fall in North America Class 8 truck orders in June.

The stock opened higher and hit an intraday high of Rs 473.95, but drifted lower after initial few minutes of trade. It was quoting at Rs 459, down Rs 1.00, or 0.22 percent on the BSE at 1010 hours IST.

Total North America Class 8 truck orders plunged 68.9 percent to 13,000 units in June 2019, against order of 41,819 units in same month last year.

However, Class 8 truck orders increased 25 percent in June, compared to 10,400 units in May 2019.

North America Class 8 truck business contributes more than 12 percent to total revenue.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

