App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge shares correct nearly 3% on fall in North America Class 8 truck orders

Class 8 truck orders slowed down to 42,800 units in September after clocking more than 50,000 units orders each in July and August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge share price fell 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday after the decline in North America Class 8 truck orders.

North America Class 8 truck orders moderated in September after consistent rise on month-on-month basis for last six months.

Class 8 truck orders slowed down to 42,800 units in September after clocking more than 50,000 units orders each in July and August, reports CNBC-TV18.

Truck orders declined 19.4 percent compared to 53,100 units in August but increased 93.8 percent compared to 22,082 units sold in September 2017.

Kalyani group's auto ancillary company gets 12 percent sales from North America truck market.

At 10:31 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 611.45, down Rs 13.30, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:43 am

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.