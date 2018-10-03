Bharat Forge shares correct nearly 3% on fall in North America Class 8 truck orders

Bharat Forge share price fell 2.6 percent intraday Wednesday after the decline in North America Class 8 truck orders.

North America Class 8 truck orders moderated in September after consistent rise on month-on-month basis for last six months.

Class 8 truck orders slowed down to 42,800 units in September after clocking more than 50,000 units orders each in July and August, reports CNBC-TV18.

Truck orders declined 19.4 percent compared to 53,100 units in August but increased 93.8 percent compared to 22,082 units sold in September 2017.

Kalyani group's auto ancillary company gets 12 percent sales from North America truck market.

At 10:31 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 611.45, down Rs 13.30, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.