Bharat Forge share price climbs 5% after increase in North American Class 8 truck sales

Shares of Bharat Forge gained five percent intraday on November 5 after increase in North American Class 8 truck sales in October.

North American Class 8 truck orders improved substantially in October, rising 75 percent to 22,100 units compared to September, though year-on-year the same declined 73 percent.

This was third consecutive month of improvement in North American truck sales after sales fell below 10,000 units a month in July.

Bharat Forge earns 15 percent revenue from the North American truck market.

It is also positive for Ramkrishna Forgings (down 1.4 percent) and Motherson Sumi Systems (up one percent). Motherson's subsidiary PKC has a large presence in the North American truck market.