Bharat Forge rises over 3% as Credit Suisse maintains outperform rating, sees target at Rs 750

Shares of Bharat Forge were higher by 3 percent on Thursday morning as investors cheered Credit Suisse’s maintaining outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 750.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 681.95 and an intraday low of Rs 669.70.

The global research firm highlighted how the macro situation is still favourable amid strong execution by the firm as well.

With the depreciation in rupee, it reckons that companies exporting to developed markets will benefit. It also observed that 60 percent of the revenues come from exports to the US and Europe.

On the crude price movement, the brokerage expects it to benefit from bullish prices as well as oil & gas accounts for over 10 percent of revenues in the firm.

The stock gained five percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it rose over a percent. At 10:04 hrs Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 677.20, up Rs 13.90, or 2.10 percent, on the BSE.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.