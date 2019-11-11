Bharat Forge rises 4% after analysts raise target price

Shares of Bharat Forge gained 4 percent intraday on November 11 after analysts’ raised the target price of the stock to discount lower tax cost.

The upside in stock price could also be because of a sharp fall in the previous session. On November 8, Bharat Forge closed 8.8 percent lower on the BSE. On November 11, it was quoting at Rs 435.55, up Rs 7.90, or 1.85 percent, at 1230 hours.

While maintaining a neutral call on the stock, Japanese brokerage Nomura increased the target price to Rs 458 from Rs 408 per share, as it raised the multiple to account for a lower tax rate.

The government cut the corporate tax rate by 10 percent on September 20 to support slowing economy.

The key upside risk is winning a defence gun order, the brokerage said, adding key downside risk is a prolonged commercial vehicle downcycle in the US and India.

Kotak Institutional Equities also maintained its sell call, but increased the target price to Rs 375 from Rs 365 per share.

"Cyclical segments impacted profitability and the outlook remained challenging. Weak quarter impacted by domestic business & cyclical oil & gas segment," the brokerage said.

It feels the slowdown in cyclical business is a key risk and the revenue trajectory is expected to remain under pressure. Hence, it cut FY2020-22 EPS estimates by 9-11 percent.

The auto components major registered a 7.6 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter (July-September) profit at Rs 245 crore, driven by lower tax and higher other income.

Revenue fell sharply by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,259.4 crore, as domestic business degrew 35.6 percent YoY. Exports, which contributed 61 percent to the topline, also dropped 18.1 percent YoY to Rs 772.5 crore in the September quarter due to lower oil and gas revenues.

"The quarter gone by has been toughest period witnessed by the company in this decade. The sluggish macroeconomic environment in India resulting in weak end demand across sectors coupled with automotive OEM's need to destock ahead of introduction of BS-VI emission standards led to demand declining continuously through the quarter," BN Kalyani, CMD, said.

Given the prevailing environment in India and the slowdown in North America and Europe, Bharat Forge expected the second half of FY20 to be lower than the first half, he said.

Bharat Forge's shipment tonnage in Q2 dropped 23.2 percent compared to year-ago.