Bharat Forge, Ramkrishna share prices fall 4% on further decline in North America truck sales

On month-on-month basis as well, Class 8 truck sales declined 21.7 percent in November.
Shares of Bharat Forge fell 3.8 percent and Ramkrishna Forgings declined 4.4 percent intraday on December 4 after a further dip in November Class 8 truck sales.
The total North America Class 8 truck sales in November dropped 36.1 percent year-on-year to 17,313 units.
North America class 8 truck segment contributes 12-15 percent and 70 percent to Bharat Forge and Ramkrishan Forgings' revenues, respectively.
Motherson Sumi's subsidiary PKC is a market leader in wiring harness business for commercial vehicle in North America. Hence, Motherson Sumi's shares fell four percent intraday.At 13:56 hours IST, shares of Bharat Forge were down 0.25 percent at Rs 446.90, Ramkrishna Forgings is trading down 1.85 percent at Rs 352.20 and Motherson Sumi Systems is down 0.76 percent at Rs 130.25 on the BSE.