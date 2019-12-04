Bharat Forge, Ramkrishna share prices fall 4% on further decline in North America truck sales

Shares of Bharat Forge fell 3.8 percent and Ramkrishna Forgings declined 4.4 percent intraday on December 4 after a further dip in November Class 8 truck sales.

The total North America Class 8 truck sales in November dropped 36.1 percent year-on-year to 17,313 units.

On month-on-month basis, Class 8 truck sales declined 21.7 percent in November.

North America class 8 truck segment contributes 12-15 percent and 70 percent to Bharat Forge and Ramkrishan Forgings' revenues, respectively.

Motherson Sumi's subsidiary PKC is a market leader in wiring harness business for commercial vehicle in North America. Hence, Motherson Sumi's shares fell four percent intraday.