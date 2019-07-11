App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge gains 3% as subsidiary gets $100m order to supply Barak-8 missile kits

KRAS is a 49:51 ratio joint venture between Rafael Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), with the Indian partner holding 51 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of forging and defence company Bharat Forge gained nearly 3 percent intraday on July 11 on bagging order to supply Barak-8 MRSAM missiles' kits.

"Rafael Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Air & Missile Defense Systems Division, Pini Yungman, presented to Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, India (KRAS) a $100 million contract for manufacturing 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles' kits which in turn would be supplied to BDL for further integration," company said in its BSE filing.

KRAS is a 49:51 ratio joint venture between Rafael Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), with the Indian partner holding 51 percent. KSSL is a 51 percent subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited.

Close

"KRAS is expected to ramp up its employee strength to 300 technical experts by the year 2023," Bharat Forge said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 455.00, up Rs 11.80, or 2.66 percent on the BSE at 1212 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.