App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge falls 2% on sharp fall in North America Class 8 truck orders

The fall in North America orders is a big negative for Bharat Forge and 15 percent its sales come from North America truck market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge shares declined 2 percent in morning on Wednesday after the steep decline in North America class 8 truck orders.

The stock was quoting at Rs 515.90, down Rs 9.80, or 1.86 percent on the BSE, at 09:49 hours IST.

North American Class 8 truck orders for February remained subdued for the second consecutive months at 16,700 units, falling sharply by 58 percent compared to same month last year, FTR Transportation Intelligence said.

On month-on-month basis, however, the orders increased 6.7 percent against 15,642 units in January.

related news

FTR said January-February 2019 are the lowest two-month period for Class 8 truck orders since October-November 2016 and Class 8 orders for the past 12 months have now totalled 4,29,000 units.

"Several OEM's are booked solid for 2019 with limited sales slots open for the remainder of the year, so orders are likely to stay in this depressed range until 2020 order boards are opened up. The weaker orders mean that backlogs will tumble for the second straight month, but they remain at historically high levels," it added.

The fall in North America orders is a big negative for Bharat Forge and 15 percent its sales come from North America truck market.

Analysts said the current order book is high and it will not impact production this year, but considering the weak orders for January-February the impact on production will be seen 6-9 months later.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:06 am

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Fun ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor is sweet

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.