Bharat Forge declines after sharp fall in Class 8 truck orders

Auto ancillary and defence company Bharat Forge shares fell 1 percent after a sharp decline in Class 8 truck orders in North America.

The stock lost nearly 29 percent in the last one year. It was quoting at Rs 510.05, down Rs 4.25, or 0.83 percent on the BSE, at 0915 hours IST.

North American Class 8 truck orders for March continued to weaken for a third straight month at 15,700 units, falling sharply by 66 percent compared to the corresponding month last year, FTR Transportation Intelligence said.

In March 2018, Class 8 truck orders stood at 46,248 units. On month-on-month basis, orders declined 7 percent.

Any fall in North America orders is a big negative for Bharat Forge as that adds 15 percent to turnover.