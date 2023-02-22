Bharat Electronics shares rise on advanced medium combat aircraft deal

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) edged up on February 22 following an announcement that the company had signed a deal with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for an advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Amid weakness in the overall market, the defence company’s stock failed to sustain gains. At 9:16am, the shares of the company traded 0.3 percent lower at Rs 95.30 on the BSE.

The deal outlines a collaboration between the companies to design, develop, and produce the Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other LRUs for the AMCA, with the aim of providing lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.

Sharekhan pointed out that its order backlog stood at Rs 50,116 crore, down 11 percent on-year and 5 percent on-quarter, indicating that order inflow in the third quarter has not been very strong.

