App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Electronics rises 3% on order win worth Rs 9,200 crore

The total value of the contracts is about Rs 9200 crore and the supplies/deliveries will be made meeting the manufacturing timeline of the new ship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 3.7 percent intraday Wednesday as company for supply and services of LRSAM systems.

The company has entered into contracts with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata for supply and services of LRSAM systems for 7 ships being built by MDL and GRSE, for the new ship building program.

The total value of the contracts is about Rs 9200 crore and the supplies/deliveries will be made meeting the manufacturing timeline of the new ship.

This is the highest ever single value order the company has been awarded.

At 14:54 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 120.80, up Rs 4.35, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.