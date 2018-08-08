Bharat Electronics rises 3% on order win worth Rs 9,200 crore

Share price of Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 3.7 percent intraday Wednesday as company for supply and services of LRSAM systems.

The company has entered into contracts with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata for supply and services of LRSAM systems for 7 ships being built by MDL and GRSE, for the new ship building program.

The total value of the contracts is about Rs 9200 crore and the supplies/deliveries will be made meeting the manufacturing timeline of the new ship.

This is the highest ever single value order the company has been awarded.

At 14:54 hrs Bharat Electronics was quoting at Rs 120.80, up Rs 4.35, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil