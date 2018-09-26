Bharat Electronics jumps 12% as management maintains growth target

Bharat Electronics has seen huge buying interest on Wednesday as the stock price shot up little more than 12 percent intraday after the management maintained growth targets for FY19 saying no major impact of new pricing policy on its margin.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 84.95, up Rs 8.90, or 11.70 percent on the BSE, at 11:51 hours IST, but in last one year, it fell close to 50 percent.

Company's management talked to several analysts on Tuesday and assured of double digit growth for next three years.

The state-owned defence company has maintained its 12-15 percent revenue growth and EBITDA margin growth between 17-19 percent for next 3 years. "We are likely to report a total order intake of Rs 18,000-20,000 crore in FY19.

Earlier in current month, a Rs 9,200 crore order for supply of seven Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems has pushed order book of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics beyond Rs 50,000 crore for the first time in history of BEL.

Recently the stock had corrected sharply on news of new pricing policy for defence contracts which may hit company's margins.

But the management said it will have a 50-200 bps impact on nomination orders and overall impact of 0.2-0.7 percent in FY22. Also the company does not expect major impact of rupee depreciation on margins and also employee wage negotiation for non-officer cadre is unlikely to impact profitability.

BEL plans to increase its research and development expenses to 11 percent of revenue from about 9 percent now.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which has maintained its Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 109 (implying potential upside of 43 percent), said the impact on margins following defence ministry's circular should not exceed 100 bps and the ministry may reduce delays in awarding contracts.

"We are likely to re-rate gradually as company continues delivering," the research house said, adding any meaningful improvement in working capital is unlikely in the medium term.

Tactically, the stock may not perform given elections & margins uncertainties, it feels.