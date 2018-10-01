Bharat Electronics gains 5% on favourable court order for sales tax demand

Bharat Electronics share price rallied 4.7 percent intraday Monday after the Karnataka High Court quashed sales tax demand against the company.

The Bangalore Unit of the Company received demand notices for Rs 850.80 crore from Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (DCCT), Karnataka for already completed assessments for financial years 2008-09 to 2013-14 & 2015-16.

The demand notice disputed the goods sold at concessional rates of Sales Tax and sought to charge at non-concessional rates of sales tax, without taking cognisance of the previous orders of the Appellate Authorities in favour of BEL, the company said in its filing.

The company had filed appeals with JCCT (Appeals), Bangalore, Karnataka challenging the demand.

The company had also filed a writ petition in High Court of Karnataka and as directed by the Honorable High Court of Karnataka, BEL had paid 10 percent of demand (Rs 85.08 crore) as deposit and furnished Bank Guarantees for 20 percent of the demand, till disposal of appeals.

BEL said JCCT (Appeals) admitted the appeals and passed the order for all the years, in favour of company on in May 2018. "DCCT, Commercial Taxes, Peenya, Bangalore has passed re-assessment orders for all the years, in favour of BEL, in line with the order of JCCT (Appeals)."

The bank guarantees have since expired and the cash deposit of Rs 85 crore has been refunded to BEL, by the Department on September 29, 2018, the state-owned defence company said.

At 15:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 83.10, up Rs 2.90, or 3.62 percent on the BSE.