Bharat Electronics gain on pact with Thales Reliance Defence Systems

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) shares gained more than a percent on March 1 following the announcement that the defence public sector undertaking had signed a pact with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS).

At 9:36am, shares of the company traded at 1.3 percent higher at Rs 95.85 on the BSE.

As part of the offset commitment under the Rafael-India Contract and in line with the ‘Make in India’ policy, BEL and TRDS have entered into a frame supply agreement at the Aero India 2023, for manufacturing and supply of TR Modules and Micro modules of Radar used in Rafael fighter aircraft, the defence company said in a regulatory filing.

In continuation to the agreement with TRDS, BEL has received an order to manufacture and supply Micro Modules, it added.