Bharat Dynamics zooms 5.5% on order wins from defence ministry

Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) rose 5.5 percent in the morning trade on March 31 after the state-owned company announced contracts with the defence ministry.

At 9:25 am, shares of the defence PSU were trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 1,007.15 on the BSE.

Bharat Dynamics signed a contract for Rs 8,161 crore with the defence ministry for the production and supply of the Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army. The contract is for two regiments of the army and is to be executed in three years.

Further BDL also received an order of Rs 261 crore for CMDS for MLH Helicopters.

Moneycontrol News