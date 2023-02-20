 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Dynamics shares zoom on $255 million export order win

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

The company also signed ten Memorandum of Understandings with foreign and Indian companies at the Aero India 2023 event last week, fueling positive market sentiment around the stock.

This export order win and recent developments have helped improve the company's order visibility, and boost investors' optimism about Bharat Dynamics' growth prospects.

Bharat Dynamics, a leading manufacturer of missiles and allied defence equipment, has inked an export order worth $255 million (Rs 2,108.12). The announcement of the latest order win caused the company's shares to pop by more than 5 percent on February 20.

At 12.18 pm, shares of Bharat Dynamics were trading at Rs 914, up 4.73 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

This new order is an addition to Bharat Dynamics' heavy order book, with deals totalling Rs 11,906 crore as of November-end. While order inflows were slower than expected in the first nine months of the current financial year, brokerage firm ICICI Securities remains bullish about the company's future prospects.

"We believe Bharat Dynamics is likely to benefit from a number of defence procurement opportunities in the pipeline," ICICI Securities wrote in its report.