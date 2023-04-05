 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bharat Dynamics shares fall as FY23 provisional revenue declines

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Brokerage firm, ICICIdirect highlighted that the company's order backlog stands at Rs 24,021 crore as of March end.

Brokerage firm, ICICIdirect highlighted that the company's order backlog stands at Rs 24,021 crore as of March end.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics slipped in early trade on April 5 after the company recorded an on year decline in its revenue for the financial year 2022-2023.

The company clocked in provisional revenue of Rs 2,458 crore for FY23, reflecting a 12.8 percent decrease as compared to FY22's Rs 2,817.2 crore.

Brokerage firm, ICICIdirect said in a note that the decline in revenue was below their expectations as even the management had guided for a 10-12 percent year-on-year growth in the topline for FY23.

At 11.19 am, shares of Bharat Dynamics were trading with a cut of 3.07 percent at Rs 956 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 955.60.