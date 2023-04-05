Bharat Dynamics shares fall as FY23 provisional revenue declines

Shares of Bharat Dynamics slipped in early trade on April 5 after the company recorded an on year decline in its revenue for the financial year 2022-2023.

The company clocked in provisional revenue of Rs 2,458 crore for FY23, reflecting a 12.8 percent decrease as compared to FY22's Rs 2,817.2 crore.

Brokerage firm, ICICIdirect said in a note that the decline in revenue was below their expectations as even the management had guided for a 10-12 percent year-on-year growth in the topline for FY23.

At 11.19 am, shares of Bharat Dynamics were trading with a cut of 3.07 percent at Rs 956 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock had also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 955.60.

Moneycontrol News