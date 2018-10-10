App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Dynamics rises 5% on order win worth Rs 200 crore

The company has received order worth of Rs 200 crore approximately from DRDO for supply of medium range surface to Air Missile (MR SAM) rear section.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Bharat Dynamics rose nearly 5 percent intraday Wednesday after company bagged an order worth Rs 200 crore.

MRSAM is a joint development project between DRDO and Israel Aerospace industries, Israel with Bharat Dynamics as the nominated production agency.

At 14:42 hrs Bharat Dynamics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 279.40, up Rs 10.35, or 3.85 percent.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 02:48 pm

