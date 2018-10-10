Bharat Dynamics rises 5% on order win worth Rs 200 crore

Share price of Bharat Dynamics rose nearly 5 percent intraday Wednesday after company bagged an order worth Rs 200 crore.

The company has received order worth of Rs 200 crore approximately from DRDO for supply of medium range surface to Air Missile (MR SAM) rear section.

MRSAM is a joint development project between DRDO and Israel Aerospace industries, Israel with Bharat Dynamics as the nominated production agency.

At 14:42 hrs Bharat Dynamics Ltd. was quoting at Rs 279.40, up Rs 10.35, or 3.85 percent.