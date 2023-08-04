Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results: Profit inches up 5%, revenue declines 57%

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Results

Ammunition and missile manufacturer Bharat Dynamics Ltd reported a mere 5 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 41.8 crore in the quarter ended June from Rs 39.8 crore last year.

The company's revenue more than halved to Rs 297.7 crore from Rs 694.8 crore last fiscal, while sales recorded a 57.2 percent on-year slump.

Incred Equities expected strong execution in the first quarter of FY24 to be driven by an improved opening order backlog and the completion of delayed projects from the fourth quarter of FY23.

As on June 30, the company’s order book stood at Rs 20,223 crore.

The brokerage firm had also said that the alleviation of supply chain challenges could lead to a robust operating margin of 19 percent in the quarter ended June.

Reacting to poor quarterly earnings, share price of the defence player dropped about 7 percent intraday. At 2:40pm on August 4, shares of Bharat Dynamics were down 1.9 percent at Rs 1167.5 on the BSE.