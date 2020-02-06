Bharat Dynamics climbs 6% on report of MoU with Lockheed, Raytheon

Bharat Dynamics share price gained nearly 6 percent on February 6 after a media report said that the state-owned ammunition and missile systems manufacturer had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

The stock closed at Rs 301.85, up Rs 16.65, or 5.84 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE.

A joint venture of Lockheed and Raytheon signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics for missiles,CNBC-TV18 quoted Bloomberg as saying.

Bharat Dynamics’ board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019, and also to consider first interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20, if any.