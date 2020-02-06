Bharat Dynamics climbs 6% on report of MoU with Lockheed, Raytheon

The company signed MoU with the American defence companies for missiles, media reports have said.
Bharat Dynamics share price gained nearly 6 percent on February 6 after a media report said that the state-owned ammunition and missile systems manufacturer had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.
The stock closed at Rs 301.85, up Rs 16.65, or 5.84 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE.
A joint venture of Lockheed and Raytheon signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics for missiles,CNBC-TV18 quoted Bloomberg as saying.