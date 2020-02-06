App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Dynamics climbs 6% on report of MoU with Lockheed, Raytheon

The company signed MoU with the American defence companies for missiles, media reports have said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Dynamics share price gained nearly 6 percent on February 6 after a media report said that the state-owned ammunition and missile systems manufacturer had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with American defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

The stock closed at Rs 301.85, up Rs 16.65, or 5.84 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE.

A joint venture of Lockheed and Raytheon signed an MoU with Bharat Dynamics for missiles,CNBC-TV18 quoted Bloomberg as saying.

Close
Bharat Dynamics’ board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019, and also to consider first interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20, if any.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Bharat Dynamics #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.