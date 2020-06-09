Bharat Bond ETF to raise Rs 14,000 crore through NFO in July: Report

Bharat Bond ETF will launch a new fund offer (NFO) in July to raise Rs 14,000 crore, a government notification said.

The funds will be raised through two new series, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The competent authority has approved launch of further NFOs in July," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a white paper, as seen by the publication.

The proceeds will be used to fund central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other government organisations to meet borrowing requirements, the report said.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that under the second tranche, Edelweiss Asset Management (AMC) will launch two new series of 5-year and 11-year bonds.

"Through the launch of these two new ETF series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund proposes to raise an initial amount of Rs 3,000 crores with a greenshoe option of Rs 11,000 crores based on market demand," Edelweiss said in a statement on May 22.

In the first tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, launched in December 2019, Edelweiss AMC had raised over Rs 12,400 crore.