App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bond ETF to raise Rs 14,000 crore through NFO in July: Report

In the first tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, Edelweiss AMC had raised over Rs 12,400 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharat Bond ETF will launch a new fund offer (NFO) in July to raise Rs 14,000 crore, a government notification said.

The funds will be raised through two new series, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The competent authority has approved launch of further NFOs in July," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a white paper, as seen by the publication.

Close

Also read: Bharat Bond ETF second tranche to launch in July: All your questions answered

related news

The proceeds will be used to fund central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other government organisations to meet borrowing requirements, the report said.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that under the second tranche, Edelweiss Asset Management (AMC) will launch two new series of 5-year and 11-year bonds.

"Through the launch of these two new ETF series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund proposes to raise an initial amount of Rs 3,000 crores with a greenshoe option of Rs 11,000 crores based on market demand," Edelweiss said in a statement on May 22.

In the first tranche of the Bharat Bond ETF, launched in December 2019, Edelweiss AMC had raised over Rs 12,400 crore.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Bharat Bond ETF #ETF

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.