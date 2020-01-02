App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bond ETF to debut on exchanges today

The issue was oversubscribed 1.7 time and garnered Rs 12,000 crore. The base size of the issue was Rs 7,000 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The units of Bharat Bond ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management in December will debut on the exchanges today.

Edelweiss AMC had raised Rs 12,395 crore through the first-ever corporate bond ETF. Edelweiss Mutual Fund-managed Bharat Bond ETF opened for subscription from December 12 to December 20.

Close

The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies for two fixed maturity period of three years and 10 years.

Bharat Bond Funds of Funds (FOF) was also launched for investors who do not have demat accounts.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:21 am

