Bharat Bond ETF to debut on exchanges today

The units of Bharat Bond ETF issued by Edelweiss Asset Management in December will debut on the exchanges today.

Edelweiss AMC had raised Rs 12,395 crore through the first-ever corporate bond ETF. Edelweiss Mutual Fund-managed Bharat Bond ETF opened for subscription from December 12 to December 20.

The issue was oversubscribed 1.7 time and garnered Rs 12,000 crore. The base size of the issue was Rs 7,000 crore.

The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies for two fixed maturity period of three years and 10 years.