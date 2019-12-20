App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Bond ETF oversubscribed 1.7 times; garners Rs 12,000 cr

The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ambitious Bharat Bond ETF has closed for subscription on Friday with over-subscription of 1.7 times, garnering Rs 12,000 crore to be utilised for capex of PSUs. The base size of issue of Rs 7,000 crore.

"India's first corporate Bond ETF, Bharat Bond ETF, has received a great response from investors across different segments. The issue was over-subscribed approximately 1.7 times, collecting about Rs 12,000 crore. Information is subject to further update," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a late evening tweet.

The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

Close

The ETF with a 3-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030.

related news

The yield as on 5 December 2019, of Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 is 6.69 per cent and the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030 is 7.58 per cent.

The investors who hold these ETFs for over 3 years will get the benefit of capital gains with indexation.

The ETF will invest in constituents of the Nifty Bharat Bond Indices, consisting of public sector companies. Bharat Bond Funds of Funds (FOF) is also being launched for investors who do not have demat accounts.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Bharat Bond ETF #Business #Market news

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.