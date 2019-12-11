Bharat Bond ETF opens on December 12; all you need to know

Bharat Bond ETF, managed by Edelweiss Mutual Fund, will be open for investment from December 12 and for subscription till December 20.

Edelweiss Asset Management has launched India’s first bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) after nearly two years of deliberation with the government of India.

The Bharat Bond ETF will have a definite maturity period, just like the one for a closed-end mutual fund scheme. ETF units will be listed on stock exchanges.

The ETF will invest in a portfolio of AAA rated bonds of state-run entities for two fixed maturity period of three years and 10 years (2023 series and 2030 series).

The yield for the three-year underlying index is about 6.7 percent and for the 10-year index it is about 7.6 percent.

"The bond ETF will be taxed similar to debt mutual funds (20 percent with indexation if held for more than three years), leading to an after-tax yield of about 6.3 percent and 7 percent for three years and 10 years ETF, respectively. Therefore, Bharat Bond ETF is a tax-efficient long-term investment option for conservative debt-fund investors," said the brokerage ICICI Direct.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Radhika Gupta, the chief executive officer of Edelweiss AMC, said the bond ETF will have two variants--one scheme will mature after three years and another after 10 years.

Bharat Bond ETF may not be able to replace equities to generate wealth for investors, but it is a good substitute for fixed deposits for those looking for stable returns, experts say.

Portfolio allocation towards Bharat Bond ETF could be in the range of 10-20 percent, depending on the risk profile of investors, they say.

An ETF is a mode of investment that comprises a basket of stocks or bonds that are traded, similar to individual stocks, on an exchange during regular trading hours. An ETF is comparable with an index fund, except that the ETF is listed on the stock exchange and is traded.

Akin to an index fund, an ETF tracks the underlying benchmark indices such as the Sensex and the Nifty to it is pegged.