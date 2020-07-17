Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 crore

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 14,000 crore.

"The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around Rs 10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.

It said the final collection numbers are still being tallied and will be released by Monday.

Bharat Bond ETF with a fixed maturity of 3 years and 10 years, had fetched about Rs 12,400 crore from its debut offer in December 2019.

The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.