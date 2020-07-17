App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 crore

Bharat Bond ETF with a fixed maturity of 3 years and 10 years, had fetched about Rs 12,400 crore from its debut offer in December 2019.

PTI
File image
File image

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 11,000 crore, taking the total size to Rs 14,000 crore.

"The second series of Bharat Bond ETF received an outstanding response, oversubscribed more than 3 times, estimated collection around Rs 10,000 crores with wide participation across categories," Secretary DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) said in a tweet.

It said the final collection numbers are still being tallied and will be released by Monday.

Close

The ETF currently invests only in 'AAA' rated bonds of public sector companies.
