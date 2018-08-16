Bharat Agri Fert & Realty looks positive: Equity99

Equity99

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty is engaged into the manufacturing of the fertilizers. It operates in other three divisions namely realty, resorts and pharmaceuticals. The company has posted superb turn around numbers for Q1FY19. Its sales zoomed 81 percent to Rs 13.39 crore while it has reported PAT of Rs 0.16 crore as against loss of Rs 0.89 crore.

Its fertilizer segment revenue zoomed 138 percent in Q1FY19. The company owns 132 acres of land at Wada District Palghar and owns 6.25 acre of land parcel at Majiwada, Thane and having big property in fountain area, South Mumbai.

The current market capitalisation of the company is at around Rs 88 odd crore vis-a-vis the book value per share is Rs 140 per share on a tiny equity capital of Rs 5.29 crore. Promoters hold around 67.92 percent in the company.

Technically, the stock has formed flag pattern break out on weekly chart which is bullish in its nature. From Q2FY19, its Thane based project’s revenue will add in numbers which will shows bumper jump in sales as well as in profit. Short term to long term is looking positive.

