App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat-22 ETF 4th tranche may hit mkts in Oct; ICICI Pru MF files draft papers with Sebi

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company filed 'Supplement To Scheme Information Document' with Sebi on Wednesday for Bharat-22 ETF FFO 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is likely to launch the fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF next month with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund filing draft papers with markets regulator Sebi. The decision has been taken after receiving robust response for earlier stake-sale by the government in the product.

The government has so far raised Rs 26,400 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund -- Rs 14,500 crore was garnered in November 2017, another Rs 8,400 crore was mopped up in June 2018 and Rs 3,500 crore in February this year.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company filed 'Supplement To Scheme Information Document' with Sebi on Wednesday for Bharat-22 ETF FFO 2.

Close

"The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF may hit the markets next month," an official privy to the development said.

related news

Proceeds from the ETF will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) that are part of the Bharat-22 ETF include ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco.

Other constituents are Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NBCC, NTPC, NHPC, SJVNL, GAIL, PGCIL, NLC India, Axis Bank, ITC and L&T. Only three public sector banks -- SBI, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda -- figure in the Bharat-22 index.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Bharat 22 ETF #Business #Market news

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.