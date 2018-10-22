Bhansali Engineering, NELCO locked in lower circuit after Q2 earnings

Bhansali Engineering Polymers was locked at 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 100.80 and NELCO in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 228.25 on Monday after July-September quarter earnings reported over the weekend.

Bhansali reported weak earnings for the quarter. Company imports majority of its raw materials (Styrene and Acrylonitrile), hence the rupee depreciation of nearly 6 percent during the quarter hit margins.

Cost of material increased sharply by 39.6 percent to Rs 199 crore YoY and other expenses, too, were higher by 52 percent at Rs 35 crore due to forex loss of Rs 11 crore on account of rupee depreciation.

Profit of the petrochemical company declined 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 16.8 crore while revenue jumped 41 percent to Rs 350 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 27 percent to Rs 27.6 crore and margin halved to 7.9 percent in Q2FY19 against 15.3 percent in Q2FY18.

The positive thing for the company was drop in finance cost, which have gone down both on a QoQ (down 55 percent) and YoY basis (95 percent YoY).

NELCO, which provides satellite-based powerful, dependable private and public network communications solutions in India, reported 254 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Rs 10.09 crore. It was driven largeyl by tax reversal and good revenue growth but other income declined sharply.

Revenue during the quarter increased 25.11 percent year-on-year to Rs 45.19 crore and EBITDA grew by 60 percent to Rs 7.35 crore with margin expansion of 353 basis points YoY.