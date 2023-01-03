 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BFSI tops in optimism, but valuation concerns trigger pessimism over other sectors

Asha Menon
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

The BFSI sector is expected do well on the back of credit growth and financialisation of savings

Pessimism towards JSW Steel, the topper on this list, seems to be led by its valuation and debt levels. (Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV/Pexels)

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies dominate the list of stocks that analysts are most optimistic about, though the list was led by an infrastructure company, Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The stocks that analysts are most pessimistic about are from myriad sectors, with analysts largely concerned about their rich valuations. Despite its operational improvements, JSW Steel tops this list, from the Analyst Call Tracker for December.

The BFSI sector is expected to do well on the back of credit growth and financialisation of savings. In its report on the outlook for 2023, HDFC Securities’ Institutional Research unit has picked BFSI as the top sectoral pick in anticipation that strong credit growth (mid-teens in the previous two quarters) will continue in FY24.

The analysts stated that while retail credit has been robust, they expect wholesale credit demand to pick up as well because of capex recovery. The brokerage forecast the net profit of banks and NBFCs in their coverage to grow at 26% CAGR from FY22 to FY24.

Insurance is seen to benefit from a structural shift of Indians choosing financial products for their savings, versus their traditional preference for real estate and gold, after bank deposits. A recent study by rating agency Crisil noted that life insurance has the largest share (39%) in the managed investments industry, which has total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 135 trillion. Mutual funds come second with around 28% of the total AUM.