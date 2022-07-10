Better to buy stocks that reflect domestic economy than those proxy to global growth: Niket Shah, Motilal Oswal AMC

It's fascinating how narratives and perceptions shape up in markets. During, the same time last year we were battling a severed second wave – imparting a severe blow to both lives as well as livelihoods. However, markets remained steady during the phase, only to scale fresh highs in later part of the year. Today, it's the exact opposite. Economy seems to be kicking and running, akin to pre-COVID levels, yet markets seem gloomy and volatile – worried about global recession. So what should investors do?

In today's high debt world, monetary policy has become a driving force of markets as well as economy. Hence central bankers have perhaps become the most important (even more than COVID and government) in shaping returns. Thus, with them turning the course and looking to rein in inflation – volatility in the near term can't be ruled out. However, just like all such previous phases, the current market environment offers opportunities as well.

In my view, opportunities lie in investing in segments which benefit from a broad-based economic revival. Its, worth noting that in last three years, while Nifty earnings grew by 20 percent CAGR, real GDP has grown by just 2 percent CAGR – suggesting a significant normalization still due. There are three to four ways, in which one can have exposure on the same.

First is small and midcaps. These segments are most sensitive to growth and have historically performed very well during periods of strong GDP growth. This mainly owing to the fact that midcaps by design have higher business cycle volatility and hence, they tend to do better in an upcycle. They are also somewhat less operationally and financially efficient as compared to their largecap peers. Hence, by design they move higher amid a rising growth tide. Also, higher growth typically leads to better incomes for domestic participants – key investors of midcaps. Thus, in a rising growth scenario midcaps tend to benefit on both earnings (larger scope for revival) as well as flows (owing to better domestic incomes).

Also, a deeper dive into reasons behind weak economic growth also makes a strong case for midcaps. The main laggard in economic recovery have been services, lower end consumption and capex. Going ahead, it's these segments that should potentially see the strongest revival. Economic unlocking should significantly propel services demand – already visible in increased footfalls in malls, hotels, cinema theatres, airlines, etc.

Second, in last two years while luxury consumption (SUVs, electronic goods) has propelled, mass market items (e.g. two wheelers, small cars) have faltered. This can be due to the nature of economic shock where COVID like environment has resulted in bottom of the pyramid bearing the brunt disproportionately. However, this should reverse as unlocking gathers steam. And also, rural economy which was weak in FY22, should see better prospects ahead as higher global food prices aids domestic prices as well. Apart from weak demand, midcaps (especially the domestic oriented ones) have been hit hard by input prices as well. However, Fed's tightening is now weighing on commodity prices globally and hence to that extent should ease input price pressures.

Finally, with regards to capex this has been weak for sometime now, but should witness better prospects ahead given the government focus. In each of these segments, there are larger opportunities in midcaps as compared to large caps.

Apart from midcaps, another segment that should benefit from economic revival are financials. This is one segment that has been a significant laggard in last two years, despite significant improvement in balance sheets, large improvement in macro-environment and a very dovish RBI. Infact, of all the bull market cycles, this is the first where banks have not participated. What explains? It’s probably got to do with credit growth being very muted – reflecting weak economic growth. Now, with economic revival on cards and balance sheets healed, credit growth should see a meaningful uptick hereon. Infact, in recent quarters, bank credit has seen a healthy improvement to around 12-13 percent (versus 6-7 percent a couple of quarters ago). This along with very reasonable valuations makes a strong investment case for financials.

The third segment is autos – which are historically the cyclical part of consumption. However, pandemic, along with regulatory changes and disruption by electric vehicles (EVs), has led to significant underperformance of autos in a bull market – a historical anomaly. However, concerns on most parts seem to be ebbing. First, with rural recovery likely to stage a recovery autos should see a strong demand revival. This along with very depressed base (have been contracting for 3 years now), should result in strong growth numbers ahead. While disruptions risks of EVs remain, but with some of the EV vehicles catching fire, some of these trends could get pushed out. Finally, the sharp fall in commodity prices should result in significant margin improvements and drive earnings upgrades. Here as well, just like financials valuations and demand are depressed, thus providing a large margin of safety.

Thus, overall while commercial newspapers carry headlines around recovery, pink papers headlines is more gloomy with liquidity concerns cropping up again. As equity investors, one needs to blend both to have a happy ending. Thus, in this context its probably better to buy stocks/companies that reflect domestic economy rather than those sensitive to liquidity or are a proxy to global growth. Midcaps, financials and autos are most geared to the same.

Although, needless to mention that stock selection is equally important if not more than sector allocation. This becomes even more critical in such uncertain liquidity environments.

