Better positioned in developing platforms, software integration regarding EVs: KPIT Technologies

We are in a good position in developing platforms, software integration with regards to electric vehicles (EVs), said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, MD & CEO of KPIT Technologies, on Friday. Patil also said that the growth momentum will continue into Q4. His company provides software to the automotive companies.

KPIT Technologies’ promoter Kishor Patil sold 19.55 lakh equity shares at Rs 156 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and 40.95 lakh shares at Rs 155 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

He added that the promoter pledged shares to reduce to around 2 percent post this.

On growth, Patil said, “We have given growth consistently in line with what we have told apart from a couple of quarters which got disrupted with COVID. We had said that in Q4 also the growth momentum will run up and I think it will be reasonably good, the momentum will continue.”