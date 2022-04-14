English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bet on these two stocks for decent returns in short term, although market lacks momentum

    From the second week of October 21, momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) is reading in a 'lower low lower high' formation on the weekly timeframe which indicates a lack of momentum in the current trend.

    RohanPatil
    April 14, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nifty continued to trade lower for the third straight day of the week and got arrested near its 21-day exponential moving average for the second consecutive day on the daily timeframe.

    Benchmark index on the weekly chart has formed a Bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern and has drifted below 17,500 levels with a loss of more than one and half percent. From the second week of October 21, momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) is reading in a 'lower low lower high' formation on the weekly timeframe which indicates a lack of momentum in the current trend.

    MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicator has given an early reversal signal on the daily chart by crossing below its signal line on the daily scale. The higher high higher low formation on the Nifty will be neglected if prices close below 17,300 levels.

    India VIX on the daily timeframe continued to settle below 21-DMA and has been placed below 20 levels in the last couple of days. A VIX index drifting lower is definitely a good sign for traders as there will be less volatility and a stable move.

    After this week's close, on the lower end, support is visible at 17,300 - 17,150 whereas resistance is seen at 17,850-17,950.

    Close

    Related stories

    Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    Glenmark Pharma: Buy | LTP: Rs 477.80 | Stop-Loss: Rs 460 | Target: Rs 509 | Return: 6.50 percent

    For the past one and a half month, prices have formed a basing formation and in terms of classic technical, the stock has formed a bullish Cup and Handle pattern on the daily interval.

    On April 5, prices gave a decisive breakout above trend line resistance which is also a breakout of a Cup and Handle pattern at Rs 470.15 levels. The breakout was followed by an above average volume and prices successfully closed above 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.

    The majority of indicators and oscillators are also in bullish range shift mode and reading above line of polarity.

    Image51342022

    Ramco Cements: Buy | LTP: Rs 812 | Stop-Loss: Rs 775 | Target: Rs 877 | Return: 8 percent

    After forming a bullish ABCD harmonic pattern on the daily chart, prices consolidated in a triangle pattern for more than a month and traded within a very narrow range.

    On April 5, prices gave a decisive breakout above trend line resistance which is also a breakout of a triangle pattern at Rs 802 levels with above average volumes.

    On the broader timeframe, prices have also given a breakout above five-week high and RSI (14) has shown a sharp bounceback from oversold levels with positive crossover.

    Image61342022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    RohanPatil Rohan Patil is the Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
    Tags: #Glenmark Pharma #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals #The Ramco Cements
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 10:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.