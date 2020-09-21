Bet on these 4 key sectors in uncertain times as India may witness K-shaped recovery

The first quarter GDP data for India recently came out, and it does not paint a pretty picture. We are amongst one of the worst affected countries due to the COVID crisis, both in terms of the economic impact and the human impact. We have now risen to the second spot in the world as far as number of cases is concerned and will soon be occupying the leadership position on the dubious list.

The key question then is - what should we as investors be doing? Where should our wealth be invested to ensure that it continues to multiply in the times to come?

Let's then try and make an attempt to resolve the dilemma. However, before that a couple of things:

A) India's economy will surely see a contraction and the way out of the crisis is going to be a slow and painful one. Hence, the view that is generally getting formed is that our country will witness a very K shaped recovery. Some companies are and will continue to witness a remarkable upswing in fortunes, while others continue to languish behind. So, this is one crucial factor that needs to be kept in mind while constructing a portfolio. The lesson being that always invest in category leaders who will not just survive the crisis, but actually thrive. This is what we always do in Coffee Can.

B) The second dilemma is regarding the investment timeframe. I would very strongly suggest that you have a slightly long term view so as to fruitfully ride out the near term volatility and uncertainty. Ideal timeframe to invest right now is THREE years.

So then the question remains - which sector should we be investing in with a three year view?:

a) Consumer – here I mean both staples and discretionary. The demand in essence shall be fueled by a strong resurgence in rural consumption, which is likely to see a bumper crop. Urban consumption for discretionary products is likely to be fueled by a changing lifestyle that favours more automation and less dependence on help, which can leave you to fend for yourself in tough times. White goods, brown goods, F&B etc. are just some of the categories that we are constructive on.

b) Automotives – especially two-wheelers as a category is likely to witness a significant surge in demand. People are likely to be more drawn towards private transport wherever possible, and less likely to be willing to use public transport in urban areas. Two-wheelers also benefit from the expected upsurge in the rural demand.

c) Banks – especially private sector banks. If our economy has to rebound from the crisis, which I think it most certainly will, we have to get back on the path of normalised growth, then the banking system has to participate. The government too has been making concerted efforts towards the same, from the stimulus package to the debt restructuring exercise - that have all been aimed at reducing the banking system stress. I do believe that strong banks which are adequately capitalised will shine through in the next three years to come.

d) Life insurance: two things make us bullish on this sector - a) the inherent under penetration, and b) the mindset change the coronavirus is bringing. We believe life insurance is the category of the future.

So when you buy with a three-year investment horizon, buy for growth and not necessarily valuations and buy 'Good & Clean' companies.

Happy Investing!

(The author is Fund Manager at Ambit Asset Management)

