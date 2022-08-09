Bet on Prism Johnson, Mold-Tek Packaging, Titagarh Wagons for 12-15% return

The Nifty is continuing its bullish momentum followed by a consolidation near the important hurdle of 17,500 and now it managed to close above the 17,500 level which may lead to a move towards the 17,700-17,800 zone. However 17,700-17,800 will be a critical resistance zone where we can expect a rush to book profit.

On the downside, 17,400 is an immediate support level then 17,200-17,000 is a critical demand zone.

The Bank Nifty is continuing its outperformance where 38,770 is an immediate hurdle, then 39,200-39,400 is the next resistance area. On the downside, 38,000-37,700 is an immediate support zone, then 36,800 is the critical support level.

Global cues and macro numbers will be critical from here on and the market will have a keen eye on the inflation numbers of both India and the USA.

Apart from this, the last batch of the Q1 earning season will lead to stock-specific movement.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Mold-Tek Packaging: Buy | LTP: Rs 904.35 | Stop-Loss: Rs 830 | Target: Rs 1,040 | Return: 15 percent

There is a classical breakout of Bullish Flag formation on the weekly time frame and on Monday, it managed to close above a key hurdle of Rs 860 which may lead to a fresh expansion phase where Rs 1,040 is an imminent target.

On the downside, Rs 830 should act as an immediate support level while Rs 760 is a sacrosanct support level at any profit booking.

Momentum indicators are positively poised, however, some of them are in an overbought zone in the daily time frame.

Titagarh Wagons: Buy | LTP: Rs 130.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 115 | Target: Rs 150 | Return: 15 percent

The counter is a classical uptrend where it is witnessing Bullish Flag formation with closing above its 20-DMA (day moving average). The upside momentum is likely to continue for an immediate target of Rs 150 while Rs 115 will act as a strong support level.

Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is witnessing positive crossover after bouncing back from Rs 50 level whereas MACD (moving average convergence & divergence) and ADX (average directional index) are positively poised.

Prism Johnson: Buy | LTP: Rs 123 | Stop-Loss: Rs 114 | Target: Rs 138 | Return: 12 percent

The counter has witnessed a breakout of falling wedge formation and managed to close above its all-important moving averages. It took support at 20-DMA during a small pullback and then witnessed a bullish pin bar candlestick formation.

On the upside, Rs 134-Rs 138 are immediate target levels while the downside is protected by Rs 114 support level.

Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current momentum in this counter.

