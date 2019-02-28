Best companies gain share in challenging environment: Siddharth Sedani

Siddharth Sedani

The Indian market remained volatile with rising geopolitical tension with the neighbouring country. Nifty, after making a swing low at 10,585, witnessed a sharp surge towards 11,000. The index witnessed modest gains during the week as the market participants shrugged the dovish comments from the RBI.

The central bank is now trying to infuse liquidity in markets and support the growth and earnings pick up. In the current week, RBI said that it would infuse Rs 12,500 crore in the system through open market operations.

Globally, easing tension between the two major economies has also led the Asian shares scale a 5-month peak as the US President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned increase on Chinese imports as talks between the two sides were making substantial progress. Also, the US markets posted its highest closing level since November 8.

However, the current concern is the rising fiscal deficit, which touched 121.5 percent of the full-year revised target of Rs 6.34 lakh crore at the end of January on account of lower revenue collections, as per the government data.

The current India-Pakistan situation is likely to grab investors' attention and will be keenly observed. The investors should also closely watch, Federal fiscal deficit (Jan), GDP numbers, manufacturing PMI and auto numbers which are due current weak.

The coming months will involve some volatility, for sure, due to the upcoming general election. Investors are likely to have the occasion to remind themselves that the best companies can gain share in a generally challenging environment. Long-term observers know that the opportunity in India remains very compelling.

Here is the list of three stock picks:

UPL | Target: Rs 950

UPL posted stable volume growth of 6 percent YoY for Q3FY19, driven by robust performance across Latin America, North America, Europe and Rest of World. Better realisation (+7 percent) and favourable currency movement (5 percent) resulted in 17.3 percent YoY growth in net revenue.

EBITDA grew 31.0 percent YoY to Rs 938 crore with margins improving 199 bps YoY to 19.1 percent. Improvement on EBITDA margin was on account of better product and price mix.

International revenue grew by 23.9 percent YoY to Rs 4,435 crore led by Latin America/Europe/North America/Rest of World growing at 26 percent/37 percent/21 percent/13 percent YoY in Q3FY19. Domestic revenue de-grew by 20.8 percent YoY to Rs 486 crore on account of inconsistent rainfall and government decision to restrict the use of organophosphorous compounds in several states.

However, positive acceptance of newly launched brands like Sweep Power (non-selective herbicide achieved +1,000KL of sales in the first year itself), Shagun (wheat herbicide +50 percent yoy), and bio-stimulants like Genexia, Macarena and Copio continue to grow at a healthy pace. The company has recently launched Ranman (fungicide) for control of downey mildew in the lucrative grape segment.

UPL’s long-term prospects remain positive, led by a balanced presence across geographies, product segments and crops, and presence across the value chain. We continue to remain positive on the company over medium to longer-term perspective and maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 per share.

HeidelbergCement

Measures such as cost optimisation by improving WHR efficiency, rationalising lead distances and changing the fuel mix have helped maintain growth in its EBITDA/ton of Rs 905 (up 50 percent YoY). With the increasing proportion of premium cement and better operating efficiencies, we expect EBITDA/ton to rise to Rs 1,044 in FY21.

More contribution from premium products and trade sales, along with steady pricing in its key region, have driven realisation per ton to Rs 4,316, up 9 percent YoY. The company as usual surpassed industry utilisation and reported 6 percent volume growth (at 90 percent utilisation). With management saying that demand in Central India would grow 7 percent, we expect a 3 percent volume CAGR over FY19-21.

Management spoke of around 3 lakh tonne capacity expansion through debottlenecking. At present, net debt is Rs 280 crore with net-debt-to-equity expected to slide to nil by FY20 (0.4x in FY18) and further boost higher FCF generation. We expect PAT to record a 14 percent CAGR over FY19-21, with the RoE and RoCE touching 21 percent and 28 percent respectively by FY21.

We roll forward our estimates to FY21, while maintaining a Buy rating on the stock at a 8.5x multiple on FY21e EV/EBITDA in accord with the overall cement-sector reduction in multiple. At the CMP, the stock quotes at an EV/EBITDA of 5.7x, an EV/ton of $87.7 and a PE of 11.1x FY21e.

L&T Technology Services | Target: Rs 1,940

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) has reported a growth of 35.9 percent in its revenues at Rs 1,316.9 crore in Q3FY19 as against Rs 969.1 crore in Q3FY18. The growth for the company was driven across all industry segments viz. transportation, industrial products, telecom, process and medical devices.

The company's EBITDA margin stood at 18.4 percent at Rs 241.7 crore in Q3FY19 as against 15.3 percent at Rs 148.5 crore in same quarter previous year, an improvement of 300 basis points.

During the quarter, there have been an EBITDA increase in transportation, telecom and medical devices segments, whereas the margins in industrial products has been constant. This was mainly due to revenue composition tilting towards higher onsite, and higher subcontracting costs.

During the quarter, LTTS has won 8 multi-million dollar deals across all industry segments. On a YoY basis, LTTS has increased its $50 million+ clients by two, $10 million+ clients by four and its $5 million+ clients by 10.

In terms of guidance, the management has increased its earlier guidance of 21 percent growth in revenues of FY-19 by 300 basis points to 24 percent in US dollar terms.

For FY20, the management has iterated that the deal pipeline looks promising and it expects conversion rate to be better than earlier quarters.

The company also doesn't see a headwind in any of its verticals or geographies, except one account where the ownership has changed that could impact its growth by 4 percent points in FY20. The company expects the conclusion of some of the large deals that are in the final stages of discussion, which can mitigate the impact from this one particular account.

We have incorporated the latest quarterly numbers for LTTS and have revised our estimates upwards for the company in terms of both revenues and earnings. We continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,940 per share.

The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.